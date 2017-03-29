Nosler boat tail vs Berger flat base Evening all,



I've read some of the threads on this forum about the advantages and disadvantages of flat base (FB) and boat tail (BT) bullets. It seems the old preference for BT at longer ranges and FB at shorter ranges still holds? It also seems the reason for the preference of BT at longer ranges has to do with their generally higher BC.



Now I have a question about a FB vs BT scenario where the FB actually has a slightly higher advertised BC. The bullets I have in mind are the 90 gr Nosler Ballistic tip (BC 0.365) and the Berger 88 gr High BC FB varmint (BC 0.380).



I am aware that there are other higher BC 6mm bullets available in the 80-90 gr class and I am also looking into them (such as Berger 87 gr Hunting VLD). However, if for no other reason than to satisfy my curiosity, would the Berger offer similar (or even better) long range (600-800 yds) performance than the Nosler because of the higher BC? Or would the Nosler win out because of the boat tail design?



Thanks