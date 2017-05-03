Nosler Accubond switch to Ballistic tips I have a Remington 700 LR in .300wm.

I have a load that is looking good through Chronograph and on paper. I am using 180 grain accubonds. I was thinking of switching to Ballistic Tips for target shooting and steel plates and long range simply because of price difference. Then switching back to accubonds for hunting. The bullets on noslers sight are showing the same ballistic coefficient for both bullets. So to me they should shoot identical? Let me if this is a bad idea.