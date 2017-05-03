Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Nosler Accubond switch to Ballistic tips
Nosler Accubond switch to Ballistic tips
I have a Remington 700 LR in .300wm.
I have a load that is looking good through Chronograph and on paper. I am using 180 grain accubonds. I was thinking of switching to Ballistic Tips for target shooting and steel plates and long range simply because of price difference. Then switching back to accubonds for hunting. The bullets on noslers sight are showing the same ballistic coefficient for both bullets. So to me they should shoot identical? Let me if this is a bad idea.
Re: Nosler Accubond switch to Ballistic tips
Good idea, but it does not always work out. I have tried it in more than one gun with mixed results. You will just have to try it and see if it works in your gun.
Re: Nosler Accubond switch to Ballistic tips
It does work for me in a 300 WSM. The bullets really don't have quite the same profile, but I was shooting them to 500 yards just fine.
Re: Nosler Accubond switch to Ballistic tips
Ok. Thanks. I am .02 off lands with accubond. Should I run the same length or take new measurements with ballistic tips?
