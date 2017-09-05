|
Re: Nosler 30..
1) No, the .30 Nosler can NOT be shot from a .30-06 rifle. The .30 Nosler is based off of the Remington Ultra Mag case, which is much larger than the .30-06 Springfield. They are in no way compatible with each other, other than using the same diameter (.308) projectiles.
2) What kind of rifle? You can build a .30 Nosler from any rifle that was previously a magnum or Remington Ultra Magnum cartridge. The Rem Ultra Mag action would be the best (and easiest) option.
2) This is a Nosler design, NOT a Weatherby design... That's why it's called the .30 Nosler.
__________________
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger
"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by WildRose
The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.