Re: Nosler 30.. You guys and your love of "power".... Truly an American Value..the need for more !! I love big cartridges, but not off the bench, all those old football shoulder hits come back to haunt me. Since they all, the big .30's shoot the same basic bullet the velocity difference of course comes from the casing size. Other than needing it at extreme yardages 1000+++ what in the hunting world do you need all this power for, I'm getting the impression elk/moose/bear/goat/sheep/caribou out west and up north are wearing Kevlar vests !! I honestly can't see everything that y'all go through for a hundred or two hundred fps. I hardly think any animals vitals will notice the missing velocity under a 1000 yards. So, it comes down to you do it because you just got to ! I can't wait to see what your going to come up with next unless the 30 Nosler / RUM / 30-378 are pushing the edge for the .308 diameter bullet...maybe we'll see a 3800 fps 180/200 bullet, maybe 4000 someday !