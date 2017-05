New shooting school in alabama



I have left gunwerks as the Instructor there and now in alabama teaching at the Barbourcreek Shooting Academy, we teach longrange hunting, tactical carbine and pistol. We have 1500 yard range, pistol and carbine range on 1000 acres, lodging and food is included for the LR course. Look us up at Barbour Creek – Shooting Academy

