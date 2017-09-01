     close
New Scope Options
01-09-2017, 10:19 AM
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 26
New Scope Options
I currently have a Weaver Tactical 4-20x50 but I am looking for something with a little more elevation and that is either MOA/MOA or MIL/MIL, not MOA/MIL like this one.

I am shooting a Savage LRH 6.5-284 norma and would like to get out to 1000 yards without any elevation issues.

What's your opinions?
    01-09-2017, 10:24 AM
    Join Date: Oct 2012
    Posts: 1,233
    Re: New Scope Options
    Do you have a canted base?
    Shoot it like you stole it from harleybug
    01-09-2017, 10:35 AM
    Join Date: Dec 2015
    Posts: 26
    Re: New Scope Options
    Originally Posted by ohiohunter
    Do you have a canted base?
    I currently have a weaver 20 MOA base. I will be upgrading base and rings as well.

    Opinions on those as well are welcomed.
    01-09-2017, 10:36 AM
    Join Date: Dec 2008
    Location: Great Falls, MT
    Posts: 9,210
    Re: New Scope Options
    Originally Posted by ohiohunter
    Do you have a canted base?
    +1! Also, Burris XTR sig rings with offset inserts can give you up to 40 MOA of elevation.
    01-09-2017, 10:48 AM
    Join Date: Dec 2008
    Location: Great Falls, MT
    Posts: 9,210
    Re: New Scope Options
    Originally Posted by taylorjones20
    I currently have a weaver 20 MOA base. I will be upgrading base and rings as well.

    Opinions on those as well are welcomed.
    20 MOA base + your scope's internal elevation adjustment (55 MOA total or 27.5 MOA from zero) should easily get you to 1000 yards. 20 + 27.5 should give you "ideally" ~ 47.5 MOA of elevation from zero.

    Are you just looking to upgrade scope, base, and rings?
    01-09-2017, 10:51 AM
    Join Date: Mar 2014
    Location: Ohio
    Posts: 2,269
    Re: New Scope Options
    Originally Posted by taylorjones20
    I currently have a Weaver Tactical 4-20x50 but I am looking for something with a little more elevation and that is either MOA/MOA or MIL/MIL, not MOA/MIL like this one.

    I am shooting a Savage LRH 6.5-284 norma and would like to get out to 1000 yards without any elevation issues.

    What's your opinions?
    That is a very underrated scope.
    01-09-2017, 10:56 AM
    Join Date: Dec 2016
    Location: Edmonton Alberta Canada
    Posts: 24
    Re: New Scope Options
    Originally Posted by taylorjones20
    I currently have a Weaver Tactical 4-20x50 but I am looking for something with a little more elevation and that is either MOA/MOA or MIL/MIL, not MOA/MIL like this one.

    I am shooting a Savage LRH 6.5-284 norma and would like to get out to 1000 yards without any elevation issues.

    What's your opinions?
    These are great scopes and will be hard to beat by any scope makers but very pricy . No tools required to zero these scopes , the glass is on par or better then the big names out there .
    Tangent Theta
