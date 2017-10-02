Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


new rifle day!
02-10-2017, 10:24 PM
Join Date: Aug 2012
Posts: 975
new rifle day!
I know this is a long range hunting forum but I just got to shoot my new CZ455 American rifle in 22LR and cant say enough about how impressed I am with this rifle!!! The stock is very nice (one negative it has a plastic recoil pad but is no big deal). The bolt is smooth (not the smoothest ive felt but still nice and im sure will get even smoother with time). The trigger is outstanding. Nice crisp 2lb pull (measured). I bought a trigger spring kit to lesson the pull ahead of time but there really is no need. I have about 150 rounds through it. I have shot it with several different brands of bulk ammo and more expensive match type ammo and everything I feed it groups 1inch or less at 100 yards (these are 5 round groups) It is by far my most accurate 22lr rifle to date out of the box. Federal bulk is grouping at .75 inches consistently and with Wolf Match im getting between .4-.6in groups pretty consistently. This rifle was purchased for squirrel hunting and other smaller game. It is such a nice rifle I actually will feel bad the first time I get a scratch on it in the woods haha. just wanted to share my experience with how impressed I am with this rifle out of the box.

P.S. I am not using high end glass nor extreme power...I am using a 3-9x32 Simmons 22 mag 50$ scope. With a better scope maybe the groups could be even better?
02-10-2017, 11:10 PM
Join Date: Dec 2009
Posts: 1,291
Re: new rifle day!
Your experience is pretty consistent with what I have seen and experienced from CZ .22 rifles. It is possible to outperform a CZ, but you will have to step up to an Anschutz at triple the price.
