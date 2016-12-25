Re: New rifle build Quote: Dcoll Originally Posted by I am looking to have a custom rifle built. Plan to build a good all around set up for elk and deer hunting. I like what I have seen from R Bros Rifles. Does anyone have experience with them? If so what are your thoughts?

Also looking for caliber remomendations. I am thinking a 7mm or 30 cal.



It boils down to personal preference between the two chamberings.



The .300 WM is my go to chambering from antelope to elk size game up to 1K yards. Load it with 215 Berger and you're golden. This combination is hard to beat, check out this impressive real world success ...



Comparing the Berger 210 VLD to the 215 Hybrid



If you do a custom query on the top right corner, you'll find many happy and satisfied R Bros Rifles customers.



Good luck on your upcoming build.



Cheers!





Ed Welcome to LRH and enjoy!It boils down to personal preference between the two chamberings.The .300 WM is my go to chambering from antelope to elk size game up to 1K yards. Load it with 215 Berger and you're golden. This combination is hard to beat, check out this impressive real world success ...If you do a custom query on the top right corner, you'll find many happy and satisfied R Bros Rifles customers.Good luck on your upcoming build.Cheers!Ed



I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.







"I am always proud of my country!"



"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field. __________________I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK."I am always proud of my country!""Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.