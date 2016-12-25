     close
New rifle build
12-25-2016, 01:13 PM
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 1
New rifle build
I am looking to have a custom rifle built. Plan to build a good all around set up for elk and deer hunting. I like what I have seen from R Bros Rifles. Does anyone have experience with them? If so what are your thoughts?
Also looking for caliber remomendations. I am thinking a 7mm or 30 cal.
    12-25-2016, 02:00 PM
    Join Date: Dec 2008
    Location: Great Falls, MT
    Posts: 9,104
    Re: New rifle build
    Originally Posted by Dcoll View Post
    I am looking to have a custom rifle built. Plan to build a good all around set up for elk and deer hunting. I like what I have seen from R Bros Rifles. Does anyone have experience with them? If so what are your thoughts?
    Also looking for caliber remomendations. I am thinking a 7mm or 30 cal.
    Welcome to LRH and enjoy!

    It boils down to personal preference between the two chamberings.

    The .300 WM is my go to chambering from antelope to elk size game up to 1K yards. Load it with 215 Berger and you're golden. This combination is hard to beat, check out this impressive real world success ...

    Comparing the Berger 210 VLD to the 215 Hybrid

    If you do a custom query on the top right corner, you'll find many happy and satisfied R Bros Rifles customers.

    Good luck on your upcoming build.

    Cheers!


    Ed
    I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.



    "I am always proud of my country!"

    "Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
    12-25-2016, 02:32 PM
    Join Date: Oct 2008
    Location: Alabama
    Posts: 9,359
    Re: New rifle build
    Originally Posted by Dcoll View Post
    I am looking to have a custom rifle built. Plan to build a good all around set up for elk and deer hunting. I like what I have seen from R Bros Rifles. Does anyone have experience with them? If so what are your thoughts?
    Also looking for caliber remomendations. I am thinking a 7mm or 30 cal.
    A 26" 7mm RemMag with a #4 Bartlein (fluted) 1:8 twist and Berger 180-195 Hybrids will be a solid rifle for anything in N. America from mice to moose.
    "I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

    "Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

    Originally Posted by WildRose
    The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
