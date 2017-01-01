Re: New to reloading and have question on seating bullet



My recommendation is to uses this method:



Hornady Lock-N-Load Overall Length Ga Bolt Action



Coupled with these:



Hornady Lock-N-Load Bullet Comparator Basic Set 6 Inserts



and a properly selected Hornady Lock-N-Load Overall Length Gauge Modified Case in the caliber you're working with



http://www.midwayusa.com/product/128125/hornady-lock-n-load-overall-length-gauge-modified-case-243-winchester



and use the CBOL as your reference. You will read lots of suggestions in forums such as this for using the method you've chosen to determine OAL. But there are two inherent problems with that method. One is what you've described, the other is that when you check length using that technique you sometimes force the bullet into the lands so that, when you remove it, the bullet hangs up just slightly and that creates in accurate results.My recommendation is to uses this method:Coupled with these:and a properly selected Hornady Lock-N-Load Overall Length Gauge Modified Case in the caliber you're working withand use the CBOL as your reference.





