New to reloading and have question on seating bullet
Unread 01-01-2017, 04:36 PM
New to reloading and have question on seating bullet
Hello,

I have a question on seating a 95gr tipped Sierra matchking in a .243 win. In an unprimed brass I seated the bullet 0.020" off the lands: COL @ 2.675" to get the right length before loading up actual rounds to shoot. When I went to measure the length, the bullet itself was pushed deeper into the empty cartridge. Do I need more of a crimp to secure the bullet better? I sized and cleaned all of my brass prior to shooting this Christmas break.

Just the other day I loaded 105gr AMAX's and I had my test COL unprimed round for the .243 as well. The AMAX was rock solid and didn't move at all.

Happy New Year everyone!
CarbonBonds
    Unread 01-01-2017, 05:18 PM
    Re: New to reloading and have question on seating bullet
    You will read lots of suggestions in forums such as this for using the method you've chosen to determine OAL. But there are two inherent problems with that method. One is what you've described, the other is that when you check length using that technique you sometimes force the bullet into the lands so that, when you remove it, the bullet hangs up just slightly and that creates in accurate results.

    My recommendation is to uses this method:

    Hornady Lock-N-Load Overall Length Ga Bolt Action

    Coupled with these:

    Hornady Lock-N-Load Bullet Comparator Basic Set 6 Inserts

    and a properly selected Hornady Lock-N-Load Overall Length Gauge Modified Case in the caliber you're working with

    http://www.midwayusa.com/product/128125/hornady-lock-n-load-overall-length-gauge-modified-case-243-winchester

    and use the CBOL as your reference.
    I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
    Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member

    American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.

    As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.
    Unread 01-01-2017, 05:57 PM
    Re: New to reloading and have question on seating bullet
    If the shorter COAL that you measured was with a different bullet, the length of the bullet may be to blame.
