New member/build suggestions? New to the forum and long range stuff. Hunted most of my life, but never shot game beyond 400yrds.

I'm planning to build a long range.280 for hunting and non comp. shooting, from a rem 700 Mtn. rifle. Unless others have better ideas, I am planning to use a Mc. Game Warden stock, Triggertech trigger, and because I live in southern Oregon I will use PTG bottom metal and a Pac Nor barrel. Can anyone give me a little advise on barrel length, #of grooves, twist, and contour? I'm open to any of the 7mm bullet weights, and I'm not afraid to pack a semi-heavy rifle. I know I didn't provide much information, but I also don't really know much. Thanks for the help.