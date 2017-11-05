Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
New Longrange shooting school in alabama
#
1
05-11-2017, 06:40 PM
fmsniper
Gold Member
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Wyoming
Posts: 730
New Longrange shooting school in alabama
Grand opening May 20th
Barbour Creek Shooting Academy
200 self rd
Eufaula alabama 36027
"Opening Minds Worldwide"
