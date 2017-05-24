Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



New long range shooter!
New long range shooter!
Looks like I will join the ranks of the long range shooters next month. Mostly because I fired a 6.5 Creedmoor with an 8" suppressor with sort of a brake as part of the end. It seemed quieter than a .22 long rifle. And clincher was when I read here someone posted they fired one and it was about like subsonic .22 ammo. Lord willing I will get an after market barrel on the way for my Savage next month. [url=http://www.eabco.net]has them for $259. They are 26" long with a muzzle diameter of .800"! That should be large enough to thread for the can.

I ordered a Thunder Beast 9 last September to use on a .300 Blackout. But from talking to the guy whose rifle I fired the .300 Blackout is louder, to him, than his Creed with the same can. I'm hoping my 9" will be quieter than his 8". That taxes my information base about suppressors.
