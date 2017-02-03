New here, won a 7mm rem mag View First Unread Display Modes 1 03-02-2017, 11:16 AM Wallythe7mmWeatherby Junior Member Join Date: Feb 2017 Location: Wisconsin Posts: 1 New here, won a 7mm rem mag



I won a Weatherby vanguard series 2, 7mm rem mag with a beautiful wooden, engraved stock for $40 in raffle tickets at a Duck's Unlimited event I got an entry ticket through work too. Overjoyed is an understatement. I purchased a Leupold VX3i 4.5-14x40 with side parallax, CDS, and a windplex reticle to put on it. Goal of this gun it to a be do it all hunter, from long shots at whitetails in open fields of Wisconsin to joining cousins out in Oregon for Elk, Grandpa in Montana for antelope, and best friend who is moving up to Alaska for moose up there.



Few questions to the members here as I'm not an acclimated long range hunting although I've always wanted to be, just that in college it's not exactly financially feasible. Most of my hunting has been done with a bow and shotgun, Did spend a decent amount of time summers of highschool with my Dad's old 30-06 hitting out to 300, but not any impressive grouping.



Is there anything about barrel break in I should do to get the best out of this rifle or is that all a myth? I bought 3 boxes of cheap (still $30 sadly) ammo from different manufacturers as I want to make sure my gun at least fires it all even if it prefers some, and I'll just be sighting in at 100 for now and can fine tune for 200 later.



Is there any recommended factory ammo for a 7mm? I'm thinking of getting comfortable with a 140 grain for longer range shots and deer, and then also a 175 grain for moose and elk. What is the accuracy/range tradeoff on them? Or should settle on a ~160 to do each? (Is anything less than 175 enough for a 7 to consistently bring down an AK moose? and at what ethical range?)



Any strongly recommended articles to help a beginner, who isn't a complete novice, starting out? I'm pretty familiar with ballistics as I did a project where I and a team programmed a range finding scope to use stepper motors to adjust the elevation turret automatically based on the range and user downloaded coefficient and muzzle velocity.



I likely won't get as good as the 1,000 yard shots I see people on this forum taking, but my goal would be hunting accuracy (not sharpshooter) out to 600 with enough work put in from this gun.



Wally the Weatherby (as it was unfortunately named by a too cute 5 year old and stuck)



https://i.imgur.com/kR8bMJJ.jpg

I tried to embed and it got huge. How do you downsize an image? So as the title says, I'm new to these forums although I've lurked around here a bit getting answers when I nearly bought a 308 rem 700 a couple years ago, and when deciding on a scope for my current 7mm rem mag. Just looking for some starting knowledge and to introduce myself (horrible screen name and all)I won a Weatherby vanguard series 2, 7mm rem mag with a beautiful wooden, engraved stock for $40 in raffle tickets at a Duck's Unlimited event I got an entry ticket through work too. Overjoyed is an understatement. I purchased a Leupold VX3i 4.5-14x40 with side parallax, CDS, and a windplex reticle to put on it. Goal of this gun it to a be do it all hunter, from long shots at whitetails in open fields of Wisconsin to joining cousins out in Oregon for Elk, Grandpa in Montana for antelope, and best friend who is moving up to Alaska for moose up there.Few questions to the members here as I'm not an acclimated long range hunting although I've always wanted to be, just that in college it's not exactly financially feasible. Most of my hunting has been done with a bow and shotgun, Did spend a decent amount of time summers of highschool with my Dad's old 30-06 hitting out to 300, but not any impressive grouping.Is there anything about barrel break in I should do to get the best out of this rifle or is that all a myth? I bought 3 boxes of cheap (still $30 sadly) ammo from different manufacturers as I want to make sure my gun at least fires it all even if it prefers some, and I'll just be sighting in at 100 for now and can fine tune for 200 later.Is there any recommended factory ammo for a 7mm? I'm thinking of getting comfortable with a 140 grain for longer range shots and deer, and then also a 175 grain for moose and elk. What is the accuracy/range tradeoff on them? Or should settle on a ~160 to do each? (Is anything less than 175 enough for a 7 to consistently bring down an AK moose? and at what ethical range?)Any strongly recommended articles to help a beginner, who isn't a complete novice, starting out? I'm pretty familiar with ballistics as I did a project where I and a team programmed a range finding scope to use stepper motors to adjust the elevation turret automatically based on the range and user downloaded coefficient and muzzle velocity.I likely won't get as good as the 1,000 yard shots I see people on this forum taking, but my goal would be hunting accuracy (not sharpshooter) out to 600 with enough work put in from this gun.Wally the Weatherby (as it was unfortunately named by a too cute 5 year old and stuck)I tried to embed and it got huge. How do you downsize an image? Last edited by Wallythe7mmWeatherby; 03-02-2017 at 11:20 AM . Reason: How do I downsize an image!?

Bookmarks Digg

Digg del.icio.us

del.icio.us StumbleUpon

StumbleUpon Google

« » Who has a 308 Norma | - Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page Display Modes Linear Mode Switch to Hybrid Mode Switch to Threaded Mode



