New gun, what .26 cal to go for? Hello all.

I am waiting for my .246 Win Mag, and now my brother likes to have a long range gun to.



He likes a 26 cal gun, not to heavy on the shoulder and also not to hard when it comes to recoil. He does not like heavy recoil.

What is is looking at now is:

6.5 Grendel

6.5x47 Lapua



Brass for them is easy to get here in Norway, that is why he likes to go for one of them.

I say 6.5x47 Lapua.

But he likes the short Grendel case a lot.

So, I/he need some help.

He will be hunting red deer here in Norway, more or less same size as a mule deer and rein deer.

130-140 gr vld or AB/ABLR bullets.



I do feel the 6.5 Grendel will be a bit on the low side, that is why I vote for the Lapua caliber.

But, feel free moment, pro and cons.



Thanks for helping.