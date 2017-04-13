Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



New gun need advice
Unread 04-12-2017, 11:20 PM
Join Date: Apr 2017
Posts: 3
New gun need advice
So here is my situation. I plan on getting a new gun for deer and elk. What i have currently is a sig 556, a savage chambered in 308 and a savage in 300wm i love the 300 wm but dont like the saucer sized chunks it takes out. The 308 was in the shop. I would like a round thats good for 200-700 yards with good factory loads and cheap reload supplies. I was thinking 243 270 6.5 creedmoor or 7mm08
Unread 04-12-2017, 11:28 PM
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,827
Re: New gun need advice
.260 Rem is also a good option, but the .308 Win that you currently own would do a fine job filling that role.
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

Unread 04-13-2017, 12:03 AM
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Maple Valley, Washington
Posts: 959
Re: New gun need advice
bnp1088

The bullet is more important that the rifle that is pushing it in terms of what it does to the target animal. The 300 Win you have will stop taking saucer sized chunks out if you switch to a harder bullet such as a Barnes TTSX or similar. It also has bunches of bullets available for reloading and factory ammo is available to do just about anything. But.... if you are set on a something new, get something in 6.5mm for deer and stick with the 300 WM for elk as the cartridges that you mentioned are a tad low on the power scale for elk with the exception of the 270.
Unread 04-13-2017, 12:20 AM
Join Date: Apr 2017
Posts: 3
Re: New gun need advice
Mudrunner

So my only issue with the 308 is it weighs like 12 lbs empty which is a strong negative when hunting my rocky terrain. That and the short barrel (20 in) makes me want to keep it for shorter ranges in kinder terrain
Unread 04-13-2017, 12:25 AM
Join Date: Apr 2017
Posts: 3
Re: New gun need advice
Also factory ammo availability and price is a concern az i dont have a reloading setup yet but plan on it
Unread 04-13-2017, 01:04 AM
Join Date: Oct 2016
Posts: 25
Re: New gun need advice
A 308 with factory gold medal match 168's hits optimum barrel length at 18 inches. I wouldn't complain if I had two extra inches.

Also if youcan't handle a 12 pound gun, a 8.5-9 pound gun won't make any difference.

But I get the need for a new gun. Happens to me a couple times a year.

For my money, I'd get a 6.5 CM or similar. I'd also go the custom route either on a custom or trued action with a premium barrel chambered by a reputable smith.

I've heard accounts of 22 inch barrels getting 2800+ with hand loads, which can do the work on deer or similar out to 600-700 yards.

Best
