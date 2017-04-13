|
Re: New gun need advice
A 308 with factory gold medal match 168's hits optimum barrel length at 18 inches. I wouldn't complain if I had two extra inches.
Also if youcan't handle a 12 pound gun, a 8.5-9 pound gun won't make any difference.
But I get the need for a new gun. Happens to me a couple times a year.
For my money, I'd get a 6.5 CM or similar. I'd also go the custom route either on a custom or trued action with a premium barrel chambered by a reputable smith.
I've heard accounts of 22 inch barrels getting 2800+ with hand loads, which can do the work on deer or similar out to 600-700 yards.
Best