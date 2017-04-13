Re: New gun need advice bnp1088



The bullet is more important that the rifle that is pushing it in terms of what it does to the target animal. The 300 Win you have will stop taking saucer sized chunks out if you switch to a harder bullet such as a Barnes TTSX or similar. It also has bunches of bullets available for reloading and factory ammo is available to do just about anything. But.... if you are set on a something new, get something in 6.5mm for deer and stick with the 300 WM for elk as the cartridges that you mentioned are a tad low on the power scale for elk with the exception of the 270.