New Defensive Edge Mini Slab brake
Unread 07-07-2017, 10:06 AM
New Defensive Edge Mini Slab brake
It has been 16 years since I designed the original DE brake that we have been running all this time. The feedback from customers, other gunsmiths and a couple of firearms manufacturers has been unbelievably positive. Since the original design our time has been consumed with development projects like the LRKM, our new Terminator action and more other smaller projects than I can name. We finally got to take a breath a couple of months ago and decided to improve the DE brake options with a Mini Slab brake. The MS brake was designed for Sendero profile barrels but works well with anything in the muzzle diameter range of .700 - .850. In comparison to our standard .875 brakes they are 15-20% more effective depending on caliber. As with any upgrade in performance there are compromises, slab brakes to be fit correctly really need to be done in multiple steps. This means that we wont be able to provide them in a blank form for your local smith to install as the finished product from a full blank of this nature would be difficult to install and even harder to make look good.

Retail price for an installed Mini Slab on your rifle is $195.00 + finishing, we are going to have an introductory offer that ends July 31, 2017. This offer will allow you to get the new Mini Slab for the same price as the standard .875 brake, $175.00 installed. The Mini Slab is available in stainless only and can be blasted, brushed or Cerakoted to best match your existing rifle. Cerakote colors available are Coyote Tan, OD Green, Titanium and Black and add $25.00 to the install price. Turnaround time is currently 2-3 weeks from arrival.
Shawn Carlock

www.defensiveedge.net
1-208-687-2659
Unread 07-07-2017, 01:23 PM
Re: New Defensive Edge Mini Slab brake
Does the 195.00 include shipping both ways or just for the brake to be installed? Would this work on a Sako Long Range in 300 win?
