New Custom 280AI Range Report.

Finally got around to shooting my custom 280AI built by Eddie Fosnaugh, and I'm pleased to say that this rifle is accurate as hell. Eddie builds one heck of a rifle.
I'm working up a load using RL26 and the Nosler 150gn ABLR. I'm using Nosler Brass, and Fed 210 primers. COAL set to 3.340
Starting load was 58.5gn of RL26 with a muzzle velocity 2790 fps. Group size was 1.000 even steven.
Next load was 59.0gn of RL26 with a muzzle velocity of 2874 fps. Group size shrank to .490 getting better.
Next two groups I had called fliers because I was getting careless with the way I was preloading the bipod. Muzzle hopped on me causing one shot to go vertical. But I was still under an inch on both groups.
59.5gn of RL26 had a muzzle velocity of 2910 and a group size of .742, and 60.0gn had a muzzle velocity of 2942 with a group size of
.980
Once I corrected my hold and started paying more attention to the way I was preloading the bipod, I shot my best group of the day.
60.5gn RL26 muzzle velocity of 3013 fps. Group size of .145 I think I found my hunting load. Development over.
The last group of the day open back to .372. It was 61gn RL26 with a velocity of 3043 fps.
I think I will load 10 rounds of the 60.5gn of RL26 to confirm it's my best load, and possibly try 62gns. If accuracy remains stable, perhaps I can fiddle with the seating depth and tune it in more, if not I'm quiet happy being at 3013 fps.
Eddie Fosnaugh isn't only one heck of a coater, but he can build one hell of an accurate rifle as well.
Not bad for the first day out.