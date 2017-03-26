New Custom 280AI Range Report.







I'm working up a load using RL26 and the Nosler 150gn ABLR. I'm using Nosler Brass, and Fed 210 primers. COAL set to 3.340



Starting load was 58.5gn of RL26 with a muzzle velocity 2790 fps. Group size was 1.000 even steven.



Next load was 59.0gn of RL26 with a muzzle velocity of 2874 fps. Group size shrank to .490 getting better.







Next two groups I had called fliers because I was getting careless with the way I was preloading the bipod. Muzzle hopped on me causing one shot to go vertical. But I was still under an inch on both groups.



59.5gn of RL26 had a muzzle velocity of 2910 and a group size of .742, and 60.0gn had a muzzle velocity of 2942 with a group size of

.980



Once I corrected my hold and started paying more attention to the way I was preloading the bipod, I shot my best group of the day.



60.5gn RL26 muzzle velocity of 3013 fps. Group size of .145 I think I found my hunting load. Development over.







The last group of the day open back to .372. It was 61gn RL26 with a velocity of 3043 fps.



I think I will load 10 rounds of the 60.5gn of RL26 to confirm it's my best load, and possibly try 62gns. If accuracy remains stable, perhaps I can fiddle with the seating depth and tune it in more, if not I'm quiet happy being at 3013 fps.



Eddie Fosnaugh isn't only one heck of a coater, but he can build one hell of an accurate rifle as well.



