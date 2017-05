Re: New creedmore Quote: Gibtown Originally Posted by I just bought a Rap and vortex viper 6.5x20x44 scope what rings and rail should I go with. I would consider getting a 20 MOA rail with some low rings. Reason being, at longer ranges, the crosshair, after dialing up, for long range shots will be closer to the center of the optic. This center of the optic has the best image and less distortion, and gives best long range image possible.

