New build - .300 Rum After speaking to every Long Range builder at the Western Hunt Expo this weekend I have decided to take my new rifle project on and do it (some of it) myself. I have a local smith that is willing to mentor me in the actual labor part of the build and I really have the desire to do as much of this myself as possible. Hopefully I don't ruin anything along the way!



I'd love to hear feedback:



Goal: Mule Deer / Elk rig , mid weight , must be able to get in and out of a horse scabbard.



I have decided on .300 RUM was on the fence between this and a .30 Nosler. Thinking the increased case capacity of the .300 RUM will help should the new Berger 245 come into play.



My bullet preferences are Nosler Accubond or more likely 215 Berger and quite possibly the new 245 Berger, as well as Barnes LRX in case Dad draws a California Tule tag.



Components:



Brake - Elite Rifle Works



Barrel - Obermeyer 26" # 4 contour sporter / stainless 1-9" twist fluted.



Action / Recoil lug - Stiller



Stock - McMillan Game Warden



Bottom Metal - ?? Needs to be long.



Trigger - TriggerTech or Calvin Elite (I have several Timneys and love them, the company has great service and I like the little paper they include in their triggers.)



Talley Rings



Nightforce NXS Scope



Metal Finish - Cerakote