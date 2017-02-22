Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


New build - .300 Rum
02-22-2017, 07:05 PM
New build - .300 Rum
After speaking to every Long Range builder at the Western Hunt Expo this weekend I have decided to take my new rifle project on and do it (some of it) myself. I have a local smith that is willing to mentor me in the actual labor part of the build and I really have the desire to do as much of this myself as possible. Hopefully I don't ruin anything along the way!

I'd love to hear feedback:

Goal: Mule Deer / Elk rig , mid weight , must be able to get in and out of a horse scabbard.

I have decided on .300 RUM was on the fence between this and a .30 Nosler. Thinking the increased case capacity of the .300 RUM will help should the new Berger 245 come into play.

My bullet preferences are Nosler Accubond or more likely 215 Berger and quite possibly the new 245 Berger, as well as Barnes LRX in case Dad draws a California Tule tag.

Components:

Brake - Elite Rifle Works

Barrel - Obermeyer 26" # 4 contour sporter / stainless 1-9" twist fluted.

Action / Recoil lug - Stiller

Stock - McMillan Game Warden

Bottom Metal - ?? Needs to be long.

Trigger - TriggerTech or Calvin Elite (I have several Timneys and love them, the company has great service and I like the little paper they include in their triggers.)

Talley Rings

Nightforce NXS Scope

Metal Finish - Cerakote
02-22-2017, 11:29 PM
Re: New build - .300 Rum
The NXS is a big scope going in and out of a scabbard. For bottom metal I'd stick with standard BDL bottom metal rather than a DBM that can hangup or get released accidentally.

If you're really thinking about going up to bullets heavier than the 220's you probably want to go with a 1:9" twist vs the standard 1:10".
Without the First and Second Amendments the rest of The Constitution is Meaningless.
02-22-2017, 11:53 PM
Re: New build - .300 Rum
Wild Rose - thanks for the info - yes on the 1-9" it's in my post, thank you for verifying this.

I will probably use a G7 version so it has the capped windage. I have an SHV on a gun and I really like it - might end up using another one on this build. It's pretty basic but it tracks perfectly and holds zero typical of a Nightforce.
