New 300WM.....too many options!
  #1  
Unread 04-29-2017, 04:31 PM
New 300WM.....too many options!
Hey everyone, I'm in the market for a new 300WM, I'm on a budget but I'd still like some long range accuracy....I have it narrowed down, if you can call it that, to a Remington SPS, Tikka T3, Savage 111 LRH or a Sako finnlight 85(I can get for $1080)....I don't plan on doing any mods to it, at least not anytime soon. I do reload and this will be used as a hunting rifle so weight might be a factor having to pack in around the mountains in Wyoming. I've read so many pros and cons on all of them and sitting in front of a computer for hours trying to research the best out of the box rifle has pushed me further from making a choice! Any and all info would be appreciated!

  #2  
Unread 04-29-2017, 05:23 PM
Re: New 300WM.....too many options!
Here's another (better, IMO) option..

These are the best, and most accurate, out-of-the-box rifles I've shot. The only crux is that you will want to swap the trigger to a Timney, Jewell, or Trigger Tech immediately, as the factory lawyer-safe X-Mark Pro (piece of crap) will need to thrown into the trash bin. But with a Timney trigger, you'll still be in it for around the same money as the Sako you mentioned. These rifles come factory with a stainless receiver & jeweled bolt, 416R stainless 26" Sendero-contour 1:10 twist 5R-rifled barrel (they use the same exact barrel blanks as the M24 sniper rifles, but contoured differently), and a $400 HS Precision fiberglass stock (not a cheap factory plastic stock).

https://www.budsgunshop.com/catalog/...-R+300WM+26+SS
  #3  
Unread 04-29-2017, 05:26 PM
Re: New 300WM.....too many options!
Due to the 5R barrel?
  #4  
Unread 04-29-2017, 05:39 PM
Re: New 300WM.....too many options!
The Tikka and Sako only have 11 twist barrels. This will probably get to be an issue if you want to start shooting long range. For LR accuracy and performance you will probably want 200 gr. or heavier bullets. For those you need a 10 twist. American rifle come standard with 10 twist in 300 WM.

The SPS will require mods to be an effective LR rifle. So, that pretty much leaves the Savage. The Savage will be a LR performer that you could still carry as a hunting rifle, with no mods.
  #5  
Unread 04-29-2017, 05:46 PM
Re: New 300WM.....too many options!
Quote:
Originally Posted by Deederswy View Post
Due to the 5R barrel?
It's because of the barrels themselves, and the stocks they use. They use the same barrel blanks they use on the M24 sniper rifles. The only difference is that they contour them with the Sendero contour, instead of the M24 contour (like the sniper rifle). The rifling is also a great design. It is easy to clean, and doesn't really collect copper, so it takes a lot of shots to foul one before it needs cleaning. The stocks are real HS Precision fiberglass stocks ($400+ stocks) with full-length aluminum bed blocks. They are MUCH higher quality than what you will find on most other brands with synthetic plastic tupperware stocks.
  #6  
Unread 04-29-2017, 06:16 PM
Re: New 300WM.....too many options!
Sako 85 finnlights have a known problem with ejecting the empty casings straight up into the scope and then bounce back into the receiver so you can't feed the next round.
  #7  
Unread 04-29-2017, 06:35 PM
Re: New 300WM.....too many options!
The stocks on those Americans are greyboe(McMillan)but I was doing some research and that might be the best rifle for the money! I think your hit the nail on the head with that suggestion!
