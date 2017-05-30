Re: Neep opinions on new hunting rifle Quote: Niceshot Originally Posted by



What I'm looking for is a rifle that we can hunt antelope too elk with, something that is fun to shoot, not a back breaker to carry and is capable to shooting consistent groups in that 700 yard range. I would really like to have a mag as well.



Sorry for such a subjective question but I figure you all were wet behind the ears once too



Thanks

Jeff (Broz) mentioned Christensen Arms Ridgeline rifles with the carbon fiber barrels, they also offer this rifle in a .280 AI and 7mm RemMag. Mike, welcome to the forum. Those cartridges mentioned will do the job, but so will many others, and will do it with less recoil, and less powder. Look at the 7mm RemMag and the .280 Ackley Improved. They will handle anything you should encounter with a well-placed shot.Jeff (Broz) mentioned Christensen Arms Ridgeline rifles with the carbon fiber barrels, they also offer this rifle in a .280 AI and 7mm RemMag.

