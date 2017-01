Need some opinions I'm about to buy another long range rifle in the next month or two in 300wm. What rifle should I go with between these two options: Remington 700 sendero sfII or the Remington 700 long range. If I were to get the LR version I would be more enthusiastic about putting higher end rails and rings on it. If I were to get the sendero then I would put the best rings and rail that I could afford on it. I reload and have all the equipment for the 300. What do y'all think? I'm open to hearing other options, just provide a little information as to why you suggest that option.

Thanks

JK