Re: Need help upgrading Remington 700 Short Action That cartridge will be fine, but I would give it a tight twist and get it throated to shoot the Berger 170 Elite Hunter bullets, that pill really brings that cartridge to life. If you were to change, the only thing I would do is maybe the 7 WSM or for a little more umph 7mm Sherman Shortmag, you will push the 195's around 2900+ if my memory is right...or if you wanted a heavy thumper you could do the 300 Sherman Shortmag, and push the 215 Berger's at 2950+ fps, now that is a hard hitter.



But if you want to stay with the 270, it will run with the best of them if you twist it for the 170. I would also look into getting an extended mag box from ptg or Wyatts, that way you could load long.

PEW.............................ting. __________________PEW.............................ting.