Need help upgrading Remington 700 Short Action
Unread 06-27-2017, 10:11 PM
Need help upgrading Remington 700 Short Action
I have a Rem 700 SS in .270 wsm. Upgraded to Timney 510 and bedded laminate stock. It's been my main shooter for many years and I have decided to have it upgrade. Action blued New SS barrel with two port brake. With only a few good options I am planning on staying with the 270 wsm, I like the cartridge and have all the dies for loading. This will be a Long Range deer bear gun. Anyone feel the cartridge should be changed? 6.5 seems to have less energy? Any thoughts would be appreciated.
Thanks, Jeff
06-27-2017, 10:45 PM
Re: Need help upgrading Remington 700 Short Action
That cartridge will be fine, but I would give it a tight twist and get it throated to shoot the Berger 170 Elite Hunter bullets, that pill really brings that cartridge to life. If you were to change, the only thing I would do is maybe the 7 WSM or for a little more umph 7mm Sherman Shortmag, you will push the 195's around 2900+ if my memory is right...or if you wanted a heavy thumper you could do the 300 Sherman Shortmag, and push the 215 Berger's at 2950+ fps, now that is a hard hitter.

But if you want to stay with the 270, it will run with the best of them if you twist it for the 170. I would also look into getting an extended mag box from ptg or Wyatts, that way you could load long.
06-27-2017, 10:54 PM
Re: Need help upgrading Remington 700 Short Action
I am having trouble running the AB150 at 2.875" as they don't cycle out of the mag very well. Gunsmith was going to change box to center feed. Would I be able to cycle up to 170 grain?
