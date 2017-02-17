Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Need help picking/configuring McMillan stock
02-17-2017, 05:30 PM
Need help picking/configuring McMillan stock
I need to pick and configure a McMillan stock and I'm a little stuck. I'm building my first custom rifle for hunting deer sized game (and smaller) out to 7-800yds; and for punching paper and steel out a little further. I'm not trying to build a sheep rifle but I AM trying to build a fairly light one. It's a Deviant action with a Bartlein #3 22", Jewell HVR and American Precision RTG/SA bottom metal. I plan to do a fair amount of shooting with it using my tripod/Hog Saddle setup. I've never had, or shot, a tactical style stock before but I'm tempted to try something that's got a vertical grip. They look like they would be very comfortable to shoot. How hard is it to transition from a traditional style hunting stock to a vertical grip?

Originally, I settled on an edge filled McMillan Game Scout. But, then, someone I really respect suggested I look at the A1-3 and the M40A-1 HTG. So, I'm kinda stuck again. Lol! I really need to pick something as it's about 4 months to get one custom made and I'd like to be shooting it this summer.

My last concern is balance. I'd like for this to be a well balanced rifle. With the components I listed, which stock do you think would give me the best balance; and do you think the edge fill is the way to go?

Any advice I can get will sure help me decide.
