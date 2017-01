Nİghtforce nxs focus

my right eye sight has got bad since l bought the scope so l want to fidle around with it to see if l can adjust it a bit beter. but dont want to tuch it yet if l will loose my zero as lm going hunting soon and havent time to sight it in again Does the nightforce nxs loose its zero if the retical focus is adjusted ? l dont mean the paralax adjustment lm on about where you loosen the back eye piece and turn it around to focuse the retical.my right eye sight has got bad since l bought the scope so l want to fidle around with it to see if l can adjust it a bit beter. but dont want to tuch it yet if l will loose my zero as lm going hunting soon and havent time to sight it in again