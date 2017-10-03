Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


My new custom finally done. Pics
Unread 03-10-2017, 08:53 PM
My new custom finally done. Pics
Eddie Fosnaugh of Fosnaugh custom rifles has finally completed my build. It has been a long long wait, but thank goodness it's finally over. He was great to work with, and his work top notch. All there is left to do is mount my Nightforce and burn some powder.

Can't wait to start load development.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
My new custom finally done. Pics-10585.jpeg   My new custom finally done. Pics-10587.jpeg  

My new custom finally done. Pics-10589.jpeg   My new custom finally done. Pics-10590.jpeg  

My new custom finally done. Pics-10586.jpeg  
Unread 03-10-2017, 08:57 PM
Re: My new custom finally done. Pics
One problem dude,

Need ID of caliber, stock, all parts

Looks nice. Congrats!!!!
Unread 03-10-2017, 09:09 PM
Re: My new custom finally done. Pics
I know what you mean ...

It's a .280 AI >>> Smith sent picks of progress so far

Custom Build finally coming home.
Unread 03-10-2017, 09:11 PM
Re: My new custom finally done. Pics
Man I wish I could remember as much as u have forgotten!!!😂😂😂

U seem to have a vast amount of knowledge. You go boy!!!

Thanks feenix
Unread 03-10-2017, 09:13 PM
Re: My new custom finally done. Pics
LL, cheers!
Unread 03-10-2017, 09:55 PM
Re: My new custom finally done. Pics
Looks like your question has already been answered, but thanks for the look and the congrats. I've done several simicustoms, but this is the first complete build I had done with all new parts. It's very time consuming waiting and waiting for the stock, waiting and waiting for the barrel etc etc etc.. finally after you collect all your components, you send it off to your smith and the wait continues. Its all well worth it though.
Unread 03-10-2017, 10:04 PM
Re: My new custom finally done. Pics
Sweet! Is that stock a McMillan HTG in GAP camo? Looks awesome!
