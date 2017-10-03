My new custom finally done. Pics

Eddie Fosnaugh of Fosnaugh custom rifles has finally completed my build. It has been a long long wait, but thank goodness it's finally over. He was great to work with, and his work top notch. All there is left to do is mount my Nightforce and burn some powder.
Looks like your question has already been answered, but thanks for the look and the congrats. I've done several simicustoms, but this is the first complete build I had done with all new parts. It's very time consuming waiting and waiting for the stock, waiting and waiting for the barrel etc etc etc.. finally after you collect all your components, you send it off to your smith and the wait continues. Its all well worth it though.
Can't wait to start load development.
Sweet! Is that stock a McMillan HTG in GAP camo? Looks awesome!