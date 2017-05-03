My new build finally started. I'm having a custom built that has been in the planning stages for well over a year. After carefully selecting a competent smith, and contacting multiple referrals, I chose Eddie Fosnaugh of Fosnaugh Custom Rifles to complete my build. I put a lot of thought into this rifle, and due to the problems I'm having with my shoulders, I decided a Magnum caliber was not going to be chosen for this build. Because of my love for the 7mm and my long desire to have a rifle chambered for the 280 Ackley IMP, thats the caliber I decided to go with.



Details of my build



New Remington 700 LA SS Receiver single point trued



Krieger 7mm M24 contour 4 groove 1:9 twist barrel blank.



Eddies Over size Bolt knob installed.



Side bolt release installed



Eddies precision ground Over size recoil lug



Timney trigger set to 2 pounds



Willams bottom metal



Manners T3 stock



Nightforce 20 MOA rails bedded to receiver



Nightforce 34mm scope rings



Nightforce ATACR 5-25x56 mm scope



Hariss 6-9 inch Bipod



All metal cerkoted Graphite Black



Pillar Bedded to the Manners stock



Stock Cerkoted 3 color GAP O.D. Green base color with Coyote Tan, and Black.



Eddie contacted me thursday to inform me that all metal work is complete and he should be starting on fitting the stock real soon. He was kind enough to send pictures of the progress so far.



Can't wait to get started on load development. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











