My new build finally started.

I'm having a custom built that has been in the planning stages for well over a year. After carefully selecting a competent smith, and contacting multiple referrals, I chose Eddie Fosnaugh of Fosnaugh Custom Rifles to complete my build. I put a lot of thought into this rifle, and due to the problems I'm having with my shoulders, I decided a Magnum caliber was not going to be chosen for this build. Because of my love for the 7mm and my long desire to have a rifle chambered for the 280 Ackley IMP, thats the caliber I decided to go with.
Details of my build
New Remington 700 LA SS Receiver single point trued