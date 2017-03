My first time at 1000 yards. Figured I'd post up my first experience at 1000 yards. I wasn't going to try it because of the wind gusts but I figured I'd try it anyway. First target was a 1 gallon jug. I hit it the 2nd shot after a slight elevation and windage adjustment from my first shot. Then I completely lost where my bullets were going because I didn't have a spotter. Then I finally saw a splash 2 moa right. Made my adjustment and hit the jug 2 more times making me 3 for 11. Since I had my dope I decided to try it on a clay pigeon with my last bullet. I grinned ear to ear as I watched it turn to dust in my scope at a range finder confirmed 1000 yards. This was done with my 6.5 Creedmoor built on a Savage action and a 140 eld. My final dope was 27.5 moa elevation and 5.5 for windage