My first real precision rifle 6.5x47
07-12-2017
My first real precision rifle 6.5x47
I recently decided it was time to finally upgrade my remington 700 aac sd in 308. I decided on 6.5x47 lapua. With whidden gun works right up the street from me, having him do it was a no brainer.

24 inch bartlein barrel
Timney trigger
Nightforce ATACR
Grayboe stock
PTG bottom metal
Dead air sandman S


The chrono I ordered came in yesterday so I decided to test it out.
After following the "break in" procedures per whidden with some factory 139 grain scenars. (20 rounds)


Group B was a 5 shot group un suppressed with an average of 2,658 fps
Group C was a 8 shot group with the suppressor with an average of 2,685 fps.

I understand there is usually a point of impact shift with the suppressor, but wasn't sure why my group opened up so much. It definitely could have been me, as I am relatively new to this kind of shooting?
I'm looking forward to trying out some handloads. I've got some leftover Varget and some H4350 with some 140 bergers and 139 scenars.

Thanks kevin
