My first LR rifle cal 264 Win Mag, need some help.
  #1  
05-04-2017, 12:25 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2015
Posts: 3
My first LR rifle cal 264 Win Mag, need some help.
Hello all.

Well, time for me to get myself my first LR rig.
Not going to spend a lot of cash, so I will use my old Weatherby MkV action, made in -85 and have it chambered for .264 Win Mag.
The gun will get a heavy barrel with a suppressor.
I will use 140 gr AB/ABLR and/or 140 gr Berger bullets.
Game will be roe deer, red deer, rein deer, chamois.

Here is my questions:

WillI be ok with a 1:8 twist rate?

What barrel length will be "best"
I mean, the rifle will be hunting riel to, meaning I need to carry it around in the woods, climbing hills and mountains.
I like a short and many rifle, but not to short, like to keep some of the fps one get form the 264Win Mag.

Thanks for helping and thanks for a great forum, have got me started with long range shooting.
Cheers form Norway.
  #2  
05-04-2017, 12:46 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2009
Posts: 1,332
Re: My first LR rifle cal 264 Win Mag, need some help.
For your intended application, you don't need a heavy barrel. But, you do need barrel length. For 264 Win Mag, a 26" barrel is a sensible minimum. As for twist rate, 1:8 is the way to go, if you are using cup and core bullets like those you mentioned. If you are considering using mono metal bullets of some kind, you may wish to consider a tighter twist.
