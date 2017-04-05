|
My first LR rifle cal 264 Win Mag, need some help.
Hello all.
Well, time for me to get myself my first LR rig.
Not going to spend a lot of cash, so I will use my old Weatherby MkV action, made in -85 and have it chambered for .264 Win Mag.
The gun will get a heavy barrel with a suppressor.
I will use 140 gr AB/ABLR and/or 140 gr Berger bullets.
Game will be roe deer, red deer, rein deer, chamois.
Here is my questions:
WillI be ok with a 1:8 twist rate?
What barrel length will be "best"
I mean, the rifle will be hunting riel to, meaning I need to carry it around in the woods, climbing hills and mountains.
I like a short and many rifle, but not to short, like to keep some of the fps one get form the 264Win Mag.
Thanks for helping and thanks for a great forum, have got me started with long range shooting.
Cheers form Norway.