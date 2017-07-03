Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


My first Custom long range Groundhog Hog rifle
03-07-2017, 03:06 AM
My first Custom long range Groundhog Hog rifle
I initially posted this thread a couple days ago before I found this forum so I figured I'll post this again here.

I'm in the process of having my first custom rifle built for varmint hunting ( mainly long range groundhog hunting ) I'm having it built by Dustin Swartfager from SO Custom Rifles in Knox, PA.

A little back ground. I bought my son a Remington 700 LS about 4 or 5 years ago in .243 it never really was very accurate and this was before I was reloading so it became a safe Queen, when I started reloading we started working up loads. It still didn't shoot well, so I took it to Dustin to have him look it over. He found that the barrel was pitted, he honed it out and said, I should consider having it rebarreled in the future, and recommended a 6 Dasher, I initially was thinking a 6 SLR but eventually went with his recommendation.

We have been waiting for a couple months for the barrel to show up but it is finally here, and Dustin is getting started on it.


This is the 700 LS that we are starting with.

The barrel is a Brux #3 contour with a 1-8 twist that will finish at 26" plus the break.

Here are a couple photos of the beginning of the machine work, hopefully I can describe the process.


Here is the take off barrel and receiver that has been removed so it can be "squared up"


This photo with the dial indicators is setting up to recut the thread to the new centerline of the bolt raceway. They cut the lugs and square the receiver face in the same setup.


This photo is the setup to thread the bolt handle.

I'll update this as I receive photos from Dustin. I definitely recommend that if you need any work done or a custom rifle built contact SO Custom Rifles & Sportsmans Outfitters at 1-814-797-5253

Thanks for looking, I'm excited to get the rifle finished but a little bummed because right now I'm recovering from shoulder surgery and won't be cleared to shoot for a while.
03-07-2017, 03:27 AM
Re: My first Custom long range Groundhog Hog rifle

Here is a photo of the bolt being fluted.

After some discussion with Dustin, I ordered Boyd's Pro varmint stock with adjustable comb, ( he said that my LS stock may be the nicest factory stock he has ever seen, so im going to eventually build another custom rifle and use the factory stock)

After a lot of going back & forth i decided onot getting a Forest Camo colored laminate then I had to decide on a cerakote color, I finally.landed on Satin Aluminum.
03-07-2017, 09:50 AM
Re: My first Custom long range Groundhog Hog rifle
i wanna watch
03-07-2017, 09:54 AM
Re: My first Custom long range Groundhog Hog rifle
I'll be updating as we go along, I'm limited to the photos I receive fromy Dustin, he's a great Gun Smith & a better guy, but he'said super busy so I'll take what I can get as far as photos go. I actually had the barrel blank in my grubby fingers Saturday and forgot to take a photo of it.

Thanks
