My first Custom long range Groundhog Hog rifle



I'm in the process of having my first custom rifle built for varmint hunting ( mainly long range groundhog hunting ) I'm having it built by Dustin Swartfager from SO Custom Rifles in Knox, PA.



A little back ground. I bought my son a Remington 700 LS about 4 or 5 years ago in .243 it never really was very accurate and this was before I was reloading so it became a safe Queen, when I started reloading we started working up loads. It still didn't shoot well, so I took it to Dustin to have him look it over. He found that the barrel was pitted, he honed it out and said, I should consider having it rebarreled in the future, and recommended a 6 Dasher, I initially was thinking a 6 SLR but eventually went with his recommendation.



We have been waiting for a couple months for the barrel to show up but it is finally here, and Dustin is getting started on it.





This is the 700 LS that we are starting with.



The barrel is a Brux #3 contour with a 1-8 twist that will finish at 26" plus the break.



Here are a couple photos of the beginning of the machine work, hopefully I can describe the process.





Here is the take off barrel and receiver that has been removed so it can be "squared up"





This photo with the dial indicators is setting up to recut the thread to the new centerline of the bolt raceway. They cut the lugs and square the receiver face in the same setup.





This photo is the setup to thread the bolt handle.



I'll update this as I receive photos from Dustin. I definitely recommend that if you need any work done or a custom rifle built contact SO Custom Rifles & Sportsmans Outfitters at 1-814-797-5253



