My First Custom build is done...almost!!
  #1  
07-02-2017, 11:41 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Reno, NV
Posts: 552
My First Custom build is done...almost!!
I have been a member here for several years. In that time I have had a few semi-custom rifles built. I did this because I thought that I did not have the finances for a full custom, but by the time each of these semi-customs were done, I could have gone the custom route for the same money. So this year I made it my goal to have a full custom rifle built, and it is done!! Well almost done. I still have not bought the optics that I want to run.

Here is the build:
Stiller Predator Action
Bartlein #3 contour, 9 twist, fluted, finished @ 26", MCR 3 port muzzle brake
Wyatt's extended box mag
PTG BDL bottom metal
Timney Elite trigger
McMillan Hunter stock with edge fill
Murphy Titanium rail
TPS rings
Match chamber in 300 win mag and throated for 210gr VLD
Rifle weighs 9lbs even with the current optics and bipod in place.

Work done by Kevin Cram of Montour County Rifles!

Going out tomorrow for it first trip to the range. I can't wait!
  #2  
07-02-2017, 11:42 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Reno, NV
Posts: 552
Re: My First Custom build is done...almost!!
Im not sure why the one picture is upside down. Sorry
  #3  
07-02-2017, 11:48 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Oregon
Posts: 489
Re: My First Custom build is done...almost!!
Very Nice.
  #4  
07-02-2017, 11:49 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: clearfield county , Pa
Posts: 894
Re: My First Custom build is done...almost!!
looks good . I've had Kevin do a couple of things for me . I would not hesitate to use him again , I was well pleased .
  #5  
07-02-2017, 01:00 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Reno, NV
Posts: 552
Re: My First Custom build is done...almost!!
Thanks! Kevin did a great job. Will definitely be using him again.
  #6  
07-02-2017, 02:17 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Spring Lake Michigan
Posts: 1,418
Re: My First Custom build is done...almost!!
Very cool great caliber choice to.
