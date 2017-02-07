My First Custom build is done...almost!! I have been a member here for several years. In that time I have had a few semi-custom rifles built. I did this because I thought that I did not have the finances for a full custom, but by the time each of these semi-customs were done, I could have gone the custom route for the same money. So this year I made it my goal to have a full custom rifle built, and it is done!! Well almost done. I still have not bought the optics that I want to run.



Here is the build:

Stiller Predator Action

Bartlein #3 contour, 9 twist, fluted, finished @ 26", MCR 3 port muzzle brake

Wyatt's extended box mag

PTG BDL bottom metal

Timney Elite trigger

McMillan Hunter stock with edge fill

Murphy Titanium rail

TPS rings

Match chamber in 300 win mag and throated for 210gr VLD

Rifle weighs 9lbs even with the current optics and bipod in place.



Work done by Kevin Cram of Montour County Rifles!



Going out tomorrow for it first trip to the range. I can't wait! Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



