My First Custom build is done...almost!!

I have been a member here for several years. In that time I have had a few semi-custom rifles built. I did this because I thought that I did not have the finances for a full custom, but by the time each of these semi-customs were done, I could have gone the custom route for the same money. So this year I made it my goal to have a full custom rifle built, and it is done!! Well almost done. I still have not bought the optics that I want to run.
Here is the build:
Stiller Predator Action
Bartlein #3 contour, 9 twist, fluted, finished @ 26", MCR 3 port muzzle brake
Wyatt's extended box mag
PTG BDL bottom metal
Timney Elite trigger
McMillan Hunter stock with edge fill
Murphy Titanium rail
TPS rings
Match chamber in 300 win mag and throated for 210gr VLD
Rifle weighs 9lbs even with the current optics and bipod in place.
Work done by Kevin Cram of Montour County Rifles!
Going out tomorrow for it first trip to the range. I can't wait!