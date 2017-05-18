Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
My favorite LR cartridge is 7STW-What's yours
05-18-2017, 02:05 AM
JD222
Join Date: May 2017
Location: Southeast Texas
Posts: 15
My favorite LR cartridge is 7STW-What's yours
Speaking of medium/big game hunting cartridges out to 750 yards, my personal favorite is the 7STW. Given the wide range of bullets offered in 7mm & the energy provided, I'm a huge fan.
What's your favorite LR cartridge for hunting out to 750? Why?
JD
05-18-2017, 04:52 AM
FEENIX
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,718
Re: My favorite LR cartridge is 7STW-What's yours
The .300 WM (loaded with 190-215 Berger) remains my go to chambering for antelope to elk size game up to 1K yards ... because it simply rocks!
Just in case you didn't know there's a forum dedicated entirely for the 7MM STW >>>
http://www.longrangehunting.com/forums/f126/
05-18-2017, 07:27 AM
BEEMAN
Join Date: Oct 2011
Posts: 635
Re: My favorite LR cartridge is 7STW-What's yours
I also would have to pick my 300 Win Mag with 215 Bergers.
