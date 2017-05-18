Re: My favorite LR cartridge is 7STW-What's yours Quote: JD222 Originally Posted by Speaking of medium/big game hunting cartridges out to 750 yards, my personal favorite is the 7STW. Given the wide range of bullets offered in 7mm & the energy provided, I'm a huge fan.



What's your favorite LR cartridge for hunting out to 750? Why?



JD



Just in case you didn't know there's a forum dedicated entirely for the 7MM STW >>> http://www.longrangehunting.com/forums/f126/ The .300 WM (loaded with 190-215 Berger) remains my go to chambering for antelope to elk size game up to 1K yards ... because it simply rocks!Just in case you didn't know there's a forum dedicated entirely for the 7MM STW >>>



I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.







"I am always proud of my country!"



"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field. __________________I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK."I am always proud of my country!""Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.