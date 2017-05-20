MT Bruin Hammered



Went back up today with Zac and his son to give it another go. Turned out we were in the right clearing even though it just did not look right the night before. We worked our way down the hill in the direction that the bear tumbled. He made it the bottom of the steep hill side about 100y down where he slide to a stop. Turned out I was a bit off the mark with my shot and hit to the right a bit and missed the lung shot that I intended and hit in the liver area. The Hammer Hunter did a superb job with the less than desirable hit and still shut him down quickly. For that I am very thankful.



We then went about the business of posing him for pics and got him skinned and quartered in to game bags and packed him out the bottom. We were smart and left a truck down below so that we would not have to climb that excessively steep trek back to the shooting point. All said and done the meat was still very good and I am looking forward to some cured bear hams.



Next time I go bullet testing during bear season I will be better prepared. Here is a pic of the bear.







