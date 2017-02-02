     close
Mossberg MVP LR 308
Unread 02-02-2017, 03:39 PM
Mossberg MVP LR 308
I looked at one of these yesterday in my local gun store, and it looks to be a pretty nice gun. The barrel and bolt were fluted, and it had a nice vertical grip stock on it.

The bolt seemed somewhat skinny to me, but I've never had a fluted barrel.

Does anyone own one of these, or have experience with them? I'm looking into one for something to play around with reloading and shooting out to 300 yards.
