Mossberg MVP LR 308 I looked at one of these yesterday in my local gun store, and it looks to be a pretty nice gun. The barrel and bolt were fluted, and it had a nice vertical grip stock on it.



The bolt seemed somewhat skinny to me, but I've never had a fluted barrel.



Does anyone own one of these, or have experience with them? I'm looking into one for something to play around with reloading and shooting out to 300 yards.