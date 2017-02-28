Monday Night Rifle League Columbus, WI Columbus Sportsman's Association, W10924 Breyer Road, Columbus, WI





The Cold Bore Steel Challenge will be integrated with the Monday Night league. Monday night league will begin April 3rd 5:30PM. Same format as last year 5 shots scored at 400 yds. 500yds. And 600 yards no time limits, practice shots allowed. First Monday of the month will be paper targets format 2nd Monday of the month will be the Cold Bore Steel Challenge format. We will alternate formats every other week for that month and then rest at the beginning of each month with the first Monday being paper format and 2nd Monday steel plates.



Purpose of the Long Range League is to improve long range shooting and communications skills and track improvements. The league would give a structured format and a level of commitment from the shooter. Expectations will be defined and everyone understanding of the goals and becoming more familiar with our equipment and improve our skill sets like wind dope and one shot sight-ins etc. There wont be any trophies or awards. We are there to better our individual l skill sets and self-confidence. There is no better gratification than to see a measureable improvement towards your individual goals and to bang steel at will.

League format:

 Targets will be IBS or NBRSA 600 yd. targets.

 3 targets will be used: 400yd., 500 & 600 yard.

 5 shots per target to be scored, miss = 0, Max. =50 x 3= 150 total.

 No X count

 Sighers Allowed ( clay pigeons, Steel ect per targeted distance)

 Total league rounds 15 scoring + sighters

 To help each other and to improve communication

 Scoring will be done by shooter reported to League Clerk that night.

 League to begin at 6:00PM

 Practice prior to league is acceptable.

 League Fees will be $5 members and $10 for non-members, 3 IBS targets; used targets are fine if old hits are taped.

 All Range / Safety Rules Apply and R.O. on duty. If R.O. isnt available shooting will be done through the Tubes.

 Any firearm that is allowed by club rules is allowed, no weight or optic limitations.



April 10, 2017



The "Cold Bore Steel Challenge" is a hit or miss on steel targets at different yardages. Shooter will have a spotter, score / time keeper. Cold bore means cold bore. No practice shots with any firearm on the upper range prior (12 hour) to your turn to shoot for score. The Shooter will shoot at each steel target at the given ranges of 330, 400, 450, 500, 550 and 600 yards. The shooter will have 15 minutes to shoot and hit each target once. The shooter will shoot targets in sequence from near too far. The Shooter will verbally announce the yardage he is going to shoot to his spotter and score keeper. The Spotter will announce ready then shooter can start shooting. Shooter is allowed 3 shots at each target to hit the target. The spotter will verbally signal hit or miss. Hits will be scored as hits and misses will be scored as misses. Maximum of 3 shots per target for a maximum of 18 total shots and a minim of 6 shots in 15 minutes. Lowest number of shots with the least amount number of misses will be Top Gun. Perfect score would be 6 hits 6 shots in the least amount of time. Time keeper will announce range is hot. Time keeper will start the timer when spotter says ready on the first target of 330 yards. Timer will announce "Time" when 15 minutes expires. Time keeper will record time it took to complete the shooting task. Time keeper will declare range is cold and visually inspect shooters rifle to verify range is safe. Shooters can shoot prone or bench which ever they choose. Rifle restriction is a 15 pound weight limit. This should accommodate most hunting, varmint and tactical rifles.

 No open shooting allowed during the Cold Bore Challenge 5:30pm  Sunset, 5:00  5:30PM for steel target maintenance. All participants are expected to help spot, score-keep, time and paint targets during the event.