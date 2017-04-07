Monday Night Rifle League



Columbus Sportsman's Association offers a Monday Night Rifle League. We shoot Steel and Paper targets from 350 to 600 yards. Come and shoot with us. $5 Members, $10 Non-Members. 5:30 pm. start. This is casual shooting. Just for fun. 608-577-5193