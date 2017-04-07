Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Monday Night Rifle League
Monday Night Rifle League
07-04-2017, 08:16 AM
Terry Balding
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 71
Monday Night Rifle League
Columbus Sportsman's Association offers a Monday Night Rifle League. We shoot Steel and Paper targets from 350 to 600 yards. Come and shoot with us. $5 Members, $10 Non-Members. 5:30 pm. start.
This is casual shooting. Just for fun.
Columbus Sportsman's Association Home Page
tabalding@gmail.com
608-577-5193
