Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Minimizing devices in the field
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Minimizing devices in the field
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-01-2017, 05:58 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 162
Minimizing devices in the field
I have a kestral with Horus ballistics. I have a Leica 1600 B rangefinder as well. Between those two things I've done pretty well however there has to be something more simple than carrying all these objects with me and faster for generating a range card. I'm between getting a rangefinder and bino combination in one unit but then I would need a kestrel for BDC; or do I just get binoculars without a rangefinder and get something like the Sig kilo or gunwerks rangefinder for BDC. Basically I either carry binos by themselves with a rangefinder that does BDC or I carry a Bino that does rangefinding and then I carry a kestrel that does BDC? I guess the question is for long-range shooting, hunting, and also something to where I can compete in the PRS, does the sig kilo do as good as a job as the kestrel when it comes to BDC. I'm hesitant because I find it hard to believe that you can collect the atmospherics as well as a kestrel, am I wrong?
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 07-01-2017, 06:29 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Vancouver, Wa
Posts: 61
Re: Minimizing devices in the field
You are not alone my friend... I use the Gunwerks G7-Br2 as my range finder\ firing solution but you still need a wind meter if its blowing. Generally I just judge the wind by the mirage and the G7 does the rest.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 07-01-2017, 09:27 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 162
Re: Minimizing devices in the field
Quote:
Originally Posted by eklarsen View Post
You are not alone my friend... I use the Gunwerks G7-Br2 as my range finder\ firing solution but you still need a wind meter if its blowing. Generally I just judge the wind by the mirage and the G7 does the rest.
Are the gunwerks ballistic solutions you getting seem to be spot on at 1000+ yards? I've watched plenty of videos on the gunwerks rangefinder and correct me if I'm wrong but the only thing it doesn't do is wind obviously, it does all other environments correct?
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 07-01-2017, 09:29 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 162
Re: Minimizing devices in the field
Anyone have any experience with the new sig kilo?

Has anyone had a rangefinder with a ballistic solution like the gunwerks/Kilo that they felt they still needed the kestrel to correct for environment?
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 07-01-2017, 09:35 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Grants Pass, Oregon
Posts: 1,760
Re: Minimizing devices in the field
Tag
__________________
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Remington 700 sendero. 300 win | Load development technique »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:24 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC