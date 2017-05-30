Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Mid range deer/elk
05-30-2017, 12:15 PM
Mid range deer/elk
Rem 700 short action custom switch bbl rig (308 bolt face) for a friend. He already has a 1-8 twist 6.5-47L tube on it to bang steel and for his 6 year old son to plink deer with. He wants to chamber up a lightweight carry tube for 500-600 yard deer and 400 - 500 yard elk. My 1st choice would be the 284 shooting the 168 - 180 class bullets. Or a 30-284 shooting 180 - 200's. tie for 3rd would be a 7mm08 AI or 308 AI.

Is my guidance sound? He has no problems with AI or wildcat rounds. My worry is mag length with the longer bullets.

Thanks,
Tod
05-30-2017, 03:08 PM
Re: Mid range deer/elk
I'd go 284 w/ the 168gr and hope they fit your mag. Pretty much everything in the 7mm class w/ 180's is gonna run you long in the box. A 30-284 would be fun, about like a 30-06. Find a piece of brass and see if you have room in the box with 180-200gr pills on the 284 case.


Though I like bigger holes in my elk, a good true SA round would be the 6.5 creedmoor and with Lapua brass available now, its looking very appealing.
