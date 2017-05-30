Re: Mid range deer/elk I'd go 284 w/ the 168gr and hope they fit your mag. Pretty much everything in the 7mm class w/ 180's is gonna run you long in the box. A 30-284 would be fun, about like a 30-06. Find a piece of brass and see if you have room in the box with 180-200gr pills on the 284 case.





Though I like bigger holes in my elk, a good true SA round would be the 6.5 creedmoor and with Lapua brass available now, its looking very appealing.

