Memorial Day I hope that people everywhere, stop and remember the true purpose of Memorial Day and that it is a tribute to the service men and women, whom have given their lives for the freedoms we enjoy. Please take a moment to remember them. They ask for nothing now, but we owe them everything.

If it's not yours, don't take it. If it's not true, don't say it. If it's not right, don't do it. If you don't think you can hit him, don't shoot him.