Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page McMillan EDGE stocks
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

McMillan EDGE stocks
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-10-2017, 10:32 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Central Missouri
Posts: 391
McMillan EDGE stocks
so, I've been doing some reading on stocks. I'd like to order a McMillan soon and have a question maybe someone can answer. Do they or can they make any of their stocks with the EDGE shell and fill or does that only apply to the 3 stocks listed on the website? I'm building a 300wm and hoping to save some weight in the stock and this is about the only way that'll happen. Has anyone here had like an A5 or A3 made in the EDGE material?
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 07-10-2017, 11:11 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 1,386
Re: McMillan EDGE stocks
I think stockys has the A3 sporter edge on their site. I'm pretty sure you can get any of their stocks in edge fill. I have the HTG in edge on a savage, I also have a few Manners EH stocks and honestly I like them a lot better than the Mcm fill.
__________________
Shoot it like you stole it from harleybug
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 07-10-2017, 02:04 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Sabinal, TX
Posts: 92
Re: McMillan EDGE stocks
Yes, you can order any stock made with the edge fill. The wait time for McM is significantly less than Manners unless you're looking for an adjustable stock.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 07-10-2017, 02:11 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 1,386
Re: McMillan EDGE stocks
Quote:
Originally Posted by SouthTXBowhunter View Post
Yes, you can order any stock made with the edge fill. The wait time for McM is significantly less than Manners unless you're looking for an adjustable stock.
I think that just reinforces my opinion.
__________________
Shoot it like you stole it from harleybug
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 07-10-2017, 02:23 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Central Missouri
Posts: 391
Re: McMillan EDGE stocks
Thanks, that helps. I'm kinda pigeon-holed here, the action is kinda rare, Sako M995, and manners already said they won't inlet for it, nor will they ever. McM has the inlet and actually makes a replica of the factory stock if necessary. Looks like I'll be giving them a call here once I get the marble colors figured out.
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 07-10-2017, 02:29 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 1,386
Re: McMillan EDGE stocks
Quote:
Originally Posted by 86alaskan View Post
Thanks, that helps. I'm kinda pigeon-holed here, the action is kinda rare, Sako M995, and manners already said they won't inlet for it, nor will they ever. McM has the inlet and actually makes a replica of the factory stock if necessary. Looks like I'll be giving them a call here once I get the marble colors figured out.
I don't think you can marble the edge fill, nor any molded color. Its flat color, you can get it dipped afterwards.
__________________
Shoot it like you stole it from harleybug
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Long Board Test | Is this possible? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:51 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC