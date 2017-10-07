McMillan EDGE stocks so, I've been doing some reading on stocks. I'd like to order a McMillan soon and have a question maybe someone can answer. Do they or can they make any of their stocks with the EDGE shell and fill or does that only apply to the 3 stocks listed on the website? I'm building a 300wm and hoping to save some weight in the stock and this is about the only way that'll happen. Has anyone here had like an A5 or A3 made in the EDGE material?