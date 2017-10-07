McMillan EDGE stocks

so, I've been doing some reading on stocks. I'd like to order a McMillan soon and have a question maybe someone can answer. Do they or can they make any of their stocks with the EDGE shell and fill or does that only apply to the 3 stocks listed on the website? I'm building a 300wm and hoping to save some weight in the stock and this is about the only way that'll happen. Has anyone here had like an A5 or A3 made in the EDGE material?
I think stockys has the A3 sporter edge on their site. I'm pretty sure you can get any of their stocks in edge fill. I have the HTG in edge on a savage, I also have a few Manners EH stocks and honestly I like them a lot better than the Mcm fill.
Thanks, that helps. I'm kinda pigeon-holed here, the action is kinda rare, Sako M995, and manners already said they won't inlet for it, nor will they ever. McM has the inlet and actually makes a replica of the factory stock if necessary. Looks like I'll be giving them a call here once I get the marble colors figured out.
I don't think you can marble the edge fill, nor any molded color. Its flat color, you can get it dipped afterwards.