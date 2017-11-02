Re: Max Velocity on 6.5 Creedmor w/ 140gr Berger 26 in Criterion 42 grains rl-17 2875 with the 143 eld-x. I shoot the 140 eld-m with the same charge and since the bearing surface is smaller and it's 3 grains lighter then I'd assume I'm approaching 2900 with that bullet. Ill chrono the eld-m when it warms up and do some drop tests. The load I'm running right now is with H4350 because it's not temp sensitive like rl-17. Right now I'm running 42 grains of H4530 with the eld-m at 2855 drop confirmed out to 600 so far. Plan on stretching it to 1000 pretty soon.