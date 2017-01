Re: Matrix Match VLD's for hunting

I never fired the 160gr VLDs, but took a black bear through both shoulders and had the bullet exit at 40 yards with the 150gr. It worked exactly as expected.

I also shot several coyotes and one cougar with that bullet at ranges between 75-350 yards.

I know there's several other guys that ran that 160gr. I'd personally recommend the 150gr for what you're trying to do though.

__________________

"For when I am weak, then I am strong."

2 Corinthians 12:10b