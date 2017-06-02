     close
Magazine length questions
02-06-2017, 01:23 AM
Magazine length questions
So, I am sure that this has been covered before, but I am unable to find what I am looking for.. I am getting ready to build a new rifle and need a little help. Most of the parts I already have figured out. I am building a 300 wm and want to be able to run long bullets, seated out, and still run a repeater action. I don't think I can run Berger 215's out of a standard magnum box mag without seating them deep in the cases. I would prefer to run a BDL style bottom metal, but I am not against running a detachable mag system. I will be going with a Lone Peak Razor TI action, Rock Creek #5 fluted barrel finished at 28". Please provide me with some suggestions for extended box mags or detachable mag systems that will work for me. Thanks!
    02-06-2017, 05:01 AM
    Re: Magazine length questions
    Not sure what your throat will be like, but I'm doing some load development for my buddies rem 700 LR in 7mm rem mag, and the remington factory mag box is 3.695", you could run rounds as long as 3.680 with no issues, but again it depends on your throat.

    PTG makes extended mag boxes, that's where I would look. I have heard bad stories about PTG's customer service though, so if you want one of their products, you may think about ordering it from somewhere else that sticks their stuff. I ordered their bottom metal from mile high shooting.
    02-06-2017, 05:50 AM
    Re: Magazine length questions
    Wyatts makes extended mags , and detachable mags .

    WYATT'S OUTDOOR, INC.
    02-06-2017, 07:43 AM
    Re: Magazine length questions
    If you go with a detachable mag, I wouldn't get a wyatts drop in, they have a proprietary magazine design and are very long if you want a 10 round. If you want a DBM I would get one of the many that are AICS compatability type bottom metal. I got a wyatts for my short action, and while it is a quality piece, and worked very well, I can only get wyatts mags, and they don't allow as long of an OAL as the aics mags, and you can get a 10 round mag that is alot shorter (out the bottom of the rifle) than the Wyatts. The only benefit with the Wyatts drop in is that you don't have to inlet your stock for it. The Wyatts DBM also costs more than some of the other AICS compatible bottom metals.

    Just my $0.02....
