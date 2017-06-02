Re: Magazine length questions If you go with a detachable mag, I wouldn't get a wyatts drop in, they have a proprietary magazine design and are very long if you want a 10 round. If you want a DBM I would get one of the many that are AICS compatability type bottom metal. I got a wyatts for my short action, and while it is a quality piece, and worked very well, I can only get wyatts mags, and they don't allow as long of an OAL as the aics mags, and you can get a 10 round mag that is alot shorter (out the bottom of the rifle) than the Wyatts. The only benefit with the Wyatts drop in is that you don't have to inlet your stock for it. The Wyatts DBM also costs more than some of the other AICS compatible bottom metals.



