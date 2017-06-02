|
Re: Magazine length questions
Not sure what your throat will be like, but I'm doing some load development for my buddies rem 700 LR in 7mm rem mag, and the remington factory mag box is 3.695", you could run rounds as long as 3.680 with no issues, but again it depends on your throat.
PTG makes extended mag boxes, that's where I would look. I have heard bad stories about PTG's customer service though, so if you want one of their products, you may think about ordering it from somewhere else that sticks their stuff. I ordered their bottom metal from mile high shooting.
