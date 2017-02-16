Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Mag-Na-Port?
02-16-2017, 10:34 AM
Mag-Na-Port?
You guys with rifle Mag-na-porting tell me the good and bad? Is it as loud as a normal brake? The ports (slits) are angled forward and only on top and sides to keep muzzle down. I've never had a ported rifle, but shooting next to one at range I had to quit shooting until he was done...so loud and so much muzzle blast I couldn't stand it sitting next to him. But it had a full muzzle brake.

I bought a Sako AV 7RM and it has been Mag-na-ported but I have not shot it yet, getting it bedded to a B&C stock right now. Its a 1984 model in perfect condition. Guy bought it went on one elk hunt shot a box of shells and hadn't shot it again since 85.
