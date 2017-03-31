Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


m 70 conversion
Unread 03-31-2017, 10:08 PM
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: pa
Posts: 83
m 70 conversion
can a 70 action be set up to handle 300 h and h mag cases and how is this done.i had a 70 in 7 mm magnum and would like to buy another one but the action is not the came magazine length as a 700 I was told.
gary b
Unread 03-31-2017, 10:57 PM
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Boise, ID
Posts: 1,451
Re: m 70 conversion
Have a Wyatt mag box installed.
