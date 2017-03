Lrkm I am wanting to get an lrkm for shooting some extended distances 1000+ for the most part but definetly going to bust some rocks and steel in the 2000 yard range. My hunting range would probably be 1000 yards for elk at the max. What my question is would you guys go with 338 terminator or 375 terminator? I am thinking since the 375 is going to fit in the same platform as the 338 and it will give you a bit more energy at distance along with wind bucking ability I should go that way, but is it worth the increased powder use and bullet cost? Also are the gains of going with the 375 going to show themselves at 1500 to 2000 yards or do you really need to stretch it out to see the gain.



I am going to run the numbers myself but wanted to see what you guys think.