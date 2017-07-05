Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Looking for gunsmith?
Looking for gunsmith?
First question...can you ship a rifle to a gunsmith without going through an FYI? Second question who can recommend a gunsmith who can bed my rifle...it is a savage model 10. It already has pillers from the factory.
