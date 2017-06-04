Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Looking for advice for a 6.5 creedmoore purchase
Unread 04-06-2017, 07:44 AM
Looking for advice for a 6.5 creedmoore purchase
Good Morning Gentleman, wondering if I could get some advice on a new Gun- Scope set up.
Here is the story, I am from Michigan and not much of a gun hunter just would rather bow hunt, that being said I enjoy shooting rifles when I get the chance as well as hunt out west in Montana when the opportunity arises.

I possess several different rifles and calibers but my go to hunting rifle has always been my Weatherby sub-moa 257.
For whatever reason I feel the need to buy a new rifle in this 6.5 caliber to hone my skills at longer distances.
In Michigan when I do rifle hunt I may get a 70-100 yd shot but have shot out to 300 in Montana (chip shot for most of you I know) but that's far to this Bow hunter.
The dillema is this, I don't want a true sniper rifle because I do want to grab and go if needed. I just want a med weight rifle with a nice scope with the ability to dope up to 500 for fun and just practice.

As it stands I love my savage model 10 Predator(shoots lights out) but just don't want the same gun and want a better fit and finish.
Browning x-bolt is nice but hate their stocks so I would have to factor in a new one.
My peaked interest is in a Sako A7 either standard or long range Model, thoughts?
I have no idea on what scope, always been a Leopold fan but again Im out of tune with whats out there but Im assuming on spending 600-1200 on glass.
I am not afraid to buy used if its nice as has the box so open to any ideas from you guys.
Any help is appreciated and sorry for being long winded.

Unread 04-06-2017, 09:01 AM
Re: Looking for advice for a 6.5 creedmoore purchase
Your .257 will do anything you need out to 500 easy and probably out perform the creed ballistically at that distance. I would spend the money on better optics for your current set up.
Unread 04-06-2017, 09:25 AM
Re: Looking for advice for a 6.5 creedmoore purchase
Your .257 will do anything you need out to 500 easy and probably out perform the creed ballistically at that distance. I would spend the money on better optics for your current set up.
You are probably right, but when you look at the cost of shooting when you don't reload the 25.00 a box vs 75.00 becomes a factor.
Unread 04-06-2017, 10:31 AM
Re: Looking for advice for a 6.5 creedmoore purchase
I know you mentioned that you did not want another Savage Predator, but I sure would reconsider. I have one in 6.5 Creed and is is a "one holer". Think about it.
Unread 04-06-2017, 10:40 AM
Re: Looking for advice for a 6.5 creedmoore purchase
If you don't mind a chassis style stock the savage 110 ba stealth seems like a real winner.
