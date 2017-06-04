Looking for advice for a 6.5 creedmoore purchase Good Morning Gentleman, wondering if I could get some advice on a new Gun- Scope set up.

Here is the story, I am from Michigan and not much of a gun hunter just would rather bow hunt, that being said I enjoy shooting rifles when I get the chance as well as hunt out west in Montana when the opportunity arises.



I possess several different rifles and calibers but my go to hunting rifle has always been my Weatherby sub-moa 257.

For whatever reason I feel the need to buy a new rifle in this 6.5 caliber to hone my skills at longer distances.

In Michigan when I do rifle hunt I may get a 70-100 yd shot but have shot out to 300 in Montana (chip shot for most of you I know) but that's far to this Bow hunter.

The dillema is this, I don't want a true sniper rifle because I do want to grab and go if needed. I just want a med weight rifle with a nice scope with the ability to dope up to 500 for fun and just practice.



As it stands I love my savage model 10 Predator(shoots lights out) but just don't want the same gun and want a better fit and finish.

Browning x-bolt is nice but hate their stocks so I would have to factor in a new one.

My peaked interest is in a Sako A7 either standard or long range Model, thoughts?

I have no idea on what scope, always been a Leopold fan but again Im out of tune with whats out there but Im assuming on spending 600-1200 on glass.

I am not afraid to buy used if its nice as has the box so open to any ideas from you guys.

Any help is appreciated and sorry for being long winded.



