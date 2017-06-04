Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Longest OAL AICS mag?
04-06-2017
Longest OAL AICS mag?
Hi all, in the process of collecting parts for a .223 bolt action trainer rig. I have a trued Remington 700 action and a magpul hunter 700 stock, with their bottom metal. I had hoped to run out of magazines because I'd like to get into some PRS style events. I'm going to get a 1:7 barrel and would prefer to shoot 80 to 90 grain bullets. Here's the question: The magpul bottom metal accepts aics style magazines most of which limit OAL to about 2.5". I was able to find this one that will let you run 2.885"

ACCURATE MAG SHORT ACTION 10RD AICS MAGAZINE 223/5.56 | Brownells

Is there any other aics mags that allow for longer OAL? Or I could switch to a different bottom metal and a different type of mag entirely. Just looking to maximize OAL. That said I am not interested in changing to a wyatts extended where I have to have a bunch of material milled out of my action.

Thanks!
