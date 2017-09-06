Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



  #1  
06-09-2017, 10:41 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2017
Posts: 2
Long Range Optics Advice
Good morning all. Just purchased a Remington 700 .300 win mag for an upcoming Elk Hunt. I'm looking for the proper glass for this rifle. Currently I'm exploring a Steiner T5Xi 5x 25x 56, a Vortex Razor HD 5x 20x 50, and a Nightforce NXS. Heard mixed reviews about the Steiner, the Vortex seems to be newer, and Nightforce seems to be a staple in long-range shooting. My hope is that I can find the perfect blend between the rifle's potential and the Optics abilities. Any input that anyone has for me would be greatly appreciated. Open to other suggestions as well. Prefer to keep it under $2500 if possible.... obviously, the Vortex price is attractive, but how does it compare.
Thanks in advance.
  #2  
06-09-2017, 11:00 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Reno, NV
Posts: 543
Re: Long Range Optics Advice
I think that you will be very happy with either the Vortex or the Nightforce. I do not have any experience with Steiner optics. I believe that most on this site will lean towards the Nightforce, but me personally, I am a fan of Vortex. My suggestion would be to go somewhere that sells both and compare them side by side. Good luck in your search and welcome to Long Range Hunting!
  #3  
06-09-2017, 11:08 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: North Carolina
Posts: 1,028
Re: Long Range Optics Advice
NF if you are going to do a bunch of long range shooting. If more hunting than shooting, then I would suggest a leupold VX6. I am not attempting to bash Vortex, but the one I have is now sitting in the closet. It just was not up to par for my liking.
  #4  
06-09-2017, 11:24 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Grants Pass, Oregon
Posts: 1,709
Re: Long Range Optics Advice
My experience with Vortex matches yours. If you're not going to twist you might consider a Bushnell 6500 4 1/2-30X50 (22 oz). They are hundreds less than the Leupold VX-6 4-24X52 (24 oz) and the ones I have match my Swarovski z5 5-25X52 (18 oz)in low light tests.
  #5  
06-09-2017, 11:41 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2017
Posts: 2
Re: Long Range Optics Advice
Thank you for that. I did look at the Bushnell. I was not a fan of the Reticle options available.
but I will take a 2nd look.

I guess my main goal is going to be for hunting. That said, any thoughts on the Leupold Mark 4 series?
