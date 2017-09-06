Long Range Optics Advice Good morning all. Just purchased a Remington 700 .300 win mag for an upcoming Elk Hunt. I'm looking for the proper glass for this rifle. Currently I'm exploring a Steiner T5Xi 5x 25x 56, a Vortex Razor HD 5x 20x 50, and a Nightforce NXS. Heard mixed reviews about the Steiner, the Vortex seems to be newer, and Nightforce seems to be a staple in long-range shooting. My hope is that I can find the perfect blend between the rifle's potential and the Optics abilities. Any input that anyone has for me would be greatly appreciated. Open to other suggestions as well. Prefer to keep it under $2500 if possible.... obviously, the Vortex price is attractive, but how does it compare.

Thanks in advance.